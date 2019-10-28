A judge scheduled a Thursday hearing for a former aide to President TrumpDonald John Trump‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller’s mother: Daughter might still be alive ‘If Obama had been as decisive’ as Trump MORE who refused to appear for his deposition Monday in the House’s impeachment inquiry, The Washington Post reported.

Charles Kupperman, a former deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonKey impeachment testimony: What we’ve learned so far Schiff: ‘Bolton is a very important witness’ Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE, refused to comply with his subpoena to testify Monday. Kupperman was a witness to the July 25 phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president that sparked the impeachment inquiry.

The former deputy had filed a lawsuit Friday asking a federal judge about whether he should comply with the House’s subpoena or listen to the White House, who requested he not testify. He did not testify after no decision was made Monday morning.

D.C. District Judge Richard J. Leon, a President George W. Bush appointee, scheduled the hearing for 3 p.m. because of “the time-sensitive nature of the issues raised in this case,” The Post reported.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSchiff: Barr ‘weaponizing’ DOJ ‘to go after the president’s enemies’ Top Trump administration officials hail al-Baghdadi raid but stress need for resolve in fighting ISIS Schiff: ‘Bolton is a very important witness’ MORE (D-Calif.) had said earlier Monday that Kupperman had “no basis in law” to not show at the impeachment hearing and threatened to charge him with contempt of court.

House Democrats announced later Monday that they will schedule a vote on Thursday on the impeachment inquiry to “ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward.”