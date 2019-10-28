A Missouri police officer allegedly told to “tone down your gayness” has been awarded nearly $20 million by a jury, CNN reported Monday.

“The command staff has a problem with your sexuality,” one-time St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners board member John Saracino allegedly told St. Louis County Police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, according to the lawsuit. “If you ever want to see a white shirt, you should tone down your gayness.”

Seeing a white shirt is a reported reference to a promotion for a police officer.

Wildhaber did not get a promotion because “he does not conform to the County’s gender-based norms, expectations, and/or preferences,” and he was reassigned to a midnight shift after filing a complaint with US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, his lawsuit claimed, per CNN.

“The current police board and current police chief have served the county faithfully for years,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a statement Sunday, per CNN. “The time for leadership changes has come and change must start at the top.”

The jury delivered the $20 million decision Friday, according to the report.

“We are ecstatic for our client, and it has been an honor and a privilege to have been part of this historic verdict,” Sam Moore, Wildhaber’s attorney, said in a statement to CNN. “This has been a long and difficult road for Keith. His bravery and courage in standing up for what is right should be an inspiration for employees everywhere.”