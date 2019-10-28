Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields thinks the Buckeyes took it easy on Wisconsin this past weekend.

As everybody with eyes knows, OSU smashed my Badgers to the tune of 38-7. It was brutal, it was ugly and it was something that will stick with us for awhile. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State blows out Wisconsin. I’m embarrassed for my Badgers. Absolutely humiliating. pic.twitter.com/No5b72L0FN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2019

However, Fields thinks it could have actually been much worse if not for the weather. According to Dave Heller, Fields said following the blowout win that OSU could have “put up 50” if it wasn’t raining.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields: “I think in all honesty we could have put up 50. I think if the weather was different, I think we could have (thrown) the ball more and put up way more points than we did.” #Badgers — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) October 26, 2019

I want so badly to rip OSU and Fields here for this comment, but I just can’t. As much as I’d love to talk some garbage, I just can’t.

Fields is 100% correct. The only thing that saved Wisconsin from losing by much more was the fact the rain was so bad at times that the passing game wasn’t an option for either team.

[embedded content]

The bad news for Wisconsin is that we’re very likely going to see OSU again in the B1G title game. You know that means? It means we’ll be playing in a dome.

If you thought the Buckeyes looked amazing in terrible weather, we’re probably going to see a whole different kind of beast in a dome.

Hopefully, we find a way to slow down the OSU attack before the B1G title game. If not, Justin Fields and company are going to create a kind of havoc that simply can’t be stopped.