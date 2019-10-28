In an interview with “Axios on HBO,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) says running for president as a woman of color raises the question of electability.

Harris said, “Taking about what I describe and believe to be the elephant in the room about my campaign.”

When asked what that is, Harris said, “Electability. Electability. Essentially is American ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United States?”

She added, “There is a lack of ability or a difficulty in imagining that someone who we have never seen can do a job that has been done, you know, forty-five times by someone who is not that person.”

