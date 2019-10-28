http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3xX5VqfRufQ/

LeBron James and his family were forced to flee their home as a result of the California wildfires that are decimating much of that state.

The Lakers star forward tweeted about the evacuation early Monday morning, informing his followers that he was also having trouble finding a hotel room.

James also took a moment to thank the first responders who were fighting the fires and assisting in the evacuation:

According to the New York Post, “The athlete’s family was placed under a mandatory evacuation order as a brand new fire erupted along Interstate 405 in the Sepulveda Pass, which weaves through the Santa Monica Mountains.”

ABC 7 in Los Angeles reported that the fire had already consumed or heavily damaged 75 acres of land as of early Monday.

“The Mandeville Canyon and Mountain Gate communities were immediately placed under mandatory evacuation orders. The evacuation warning area has since expanded westward to include parts of Topanga State Park and the Pacific Palisades,” the New York Post reports.

The fire which prompted James to evacuate is a new inferno, separate from the other blazes which lit up Northern and Southern California over the weekend.

