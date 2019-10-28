A leftist student at the University at Buffalo was caught on camera ripping down posters for an upcoming campus event featuring conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza.

According to report by Campus Reform, a leftist student at the University of Buffalo was recently caught ripping down posters for a campus lecture by conservative commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza that occurred earlier this month.

D’Souza was hosted on campus by the Young Americans for Freedom student organization. D’Souza spoke about the ills of socialism and how the far left wants to violate the privacy and economic rights of American citizens.

University at Buffalo student Jake Zane caught an unnamed student ripping down posters for the event. He immediately took out his phone and began filming.

“You see, this is civil disobedience,” the student says in the video as she tears down the posters. “I’m just picking up some litter.”

[embedded content]

Zane, who serves as the vice president of the University at Buffalo College Republicans, says that the student called the Young Americans for Freedom, “alt-right” as she ripped down the posters.

“Any time we put up posters, we constantly have to battle to keep them up,” Zane said in a short comment. “People tear them down. People draw on them.”

Earlier this month, Breitbart News reported that a student at the University of Wisconsin was found defacing the office of a campus student organization. She placed signs that read “Donald Trump is…,” “racist,” “sexist,” and “bigot” on the windows of the organization’s office.

“I’ve been here for four years and all four years I’ve experienced racism, I’ve seen homophobia, transphobia, I’ve seen people not treated fairly, class institutional racism all of that stuff,” the student vandal said. “Everything that you could imagine, I’ve seen.”

