On Sunday night, President Donald Trump attended Game five of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros in the wake of the announcement that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a U.S. raid.

As noted by The Daily Wire, Trump, who was accompanied by five wounded veterans, was greeted with loud boos and chants of “Lock him up!” when he was announced at the game.

Opponents of President Trump also found another way to hit Trump with regard to the baseball game, and it included his 13-year-old Barron.

Left-wing Twitter knocked the president for not bringing Barron to the Sunday night game, suggesting he’s a bad father.

“A Father not taking his son to a baseball game, let alone a World Series game, is perhaps the worst indictment of a ‘family man’ I’ve ever heard,” criticized Democratic politician Rob Anderson. “I have a feeling Trump could have gotten Barron a ticket, if he got tickets for Scalise and Gaetz.”

In less than 24 hours, the tweet garnered over 33,000 likes.

“Imagine being a kid and your dad takes Lindsey Graham to the World Series instead of you,” said Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko. This tweet similarly accumulated almost 33,000 likes.

“We didn’t have any money growing up, but my dad still took me to every sporting event he could afford. Donald Trump has unlimited resources, yet he couldn’t even take Barron with him to the baseball game?” questioned Bill Palmer, of the left-wing blog Palmer Report.

LGBT activist Brandon Wolf captioned a photo of the Trumps with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL): “Trump left Barron at home and brought this clown instead?”

Others displeased with the anti-Trump politicos using Barron to hit his father, sounded off on the matter.

“Maybe Trump didn’t take Barron to the game because it’s not good for him. Maybe Barron doesn’t like crowds. Maybe Trump knows people will be booing him and doesn’t want to expose his kid to that. Maybe he’s protecting him. Going after Trump because Barron wasn’t there is gross,” wrote comedian and former Playboy writer Bridget Phetasy.

“For a while we haven’t seen Barron Trump mentioned (which is a good thing) but I’ve seen an uptick recently… including this tweet. He’s 13-years-old and didn’t choose this life. You have no idea why he wasn’t there, Rob [Anderson], journalist Yashar Ali wrote. “Leave him alone.”

Rita Panahi noted that Trump is not well-liked in D.C. (hence the booing), which might be why he didn’t bring his 13-year-old son.

“Trump knows he’ll get booed in Washington DC (where he got 4% of the vote), why would he take Barron? They are finding ever dumber things to bag him about,” she wrote.

Unfortunately, Barron Trump has not been immune to vulgar attacks. Last summer, for example, the young boy was attacked by left-wing Hollywood elite Peter Fonda, brother to actress and anti-Trump activist Jane Fonda.

Fonda posted in a now-deleted tweet: “WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT A**HOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F***.”