House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin Owen McCarthy‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Overnight Defense: Top general briefs GOP senators on Syria plan | Senators ‘encouraged’ by briefing | Pence huddles with Republican allies on Syria | Trump nominee sidesteps questions on arms treaties MORE (R-Calif.) said Monday that Democrats’ decision to hold a vote later this week on the impeachment inquiry amounted to “backtracking” in a “sham impeachment.”

“It’s been 34 days since Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe What battles of the 1970s can teach us about congressional power and the president Pelosi, Schumer call for briefing on death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi MORE unilaterally declared her impeachment inquiry. Today’s backtracking is an admission that this process has been botched from the start,” he tweeted.

“We will not legitimize the Schiff/Pelosi sham impeachment,” the House’s top Republican added, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSchiff: Barr ‘weaponizing’ DOJ ‘to go after the president’s enemies’ Top Trump administration officials hail al-Baghdadi raid but stress need for resolve in fighting ISIS Schiff: ‘Bolton is a very important witness’ MORE (D-Calif.).

McCarthy’s remarks come after Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Rules Committee, said he would file a resolution this week that would “provide a clear path forward” for the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. It would be the first House vote on the matter.

In a letter to lawmakers, Pelosi said the move would strengthen Democrats’ hand in negotiations for documents and other evidence from the administration.

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” she said.