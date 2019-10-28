It was “un-American” for people in the crowd at game five of the World Series Sunday to boo President Donald Trump and chant “lock him up,” Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi said Monday, while cautioning that Trump was the one who had originated the chant with his call to arrest political rival Hillary Clinton.

“It is un-American, and it started with Donald Trump,” Scarborough said Monday morning. “In fact, he’s made it a centerpiece of his campaign rallies.”

Brzezinski, his wife, added that “we find it sickening when it happens in his rallies. I find it kind of sickening to watch people…”

“Sickening, we are Americans,” Scarborough jumped in. “And we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant, lock him up, to this president, or to any president. That’s what I’m saying, let’s hope, as we move forward, maybe this is one less fascist tactic he and his supporters use, during chants. You are going to actually imprison your political opponents. So let’s leave that behind.”

When Trump, wife Melania, and a group of Republican lawmakers were shown on the screen at the game at Nationals Park, the crowd booed him loudly and began the “lock him up chant,” an echo of the “lock her up” chants that often happened during Trump’s rallies during the 2016 campaign.

Trump and the first lady took their seats after the game’s first inning started. They were accompanied in a luxury box at the field by daughter Ivanka Trump and an all-Republican group of lawmakers, including Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) and David Perdue (Ga.); Texas Reps. Mac Thornberry, Kevin Brady, Kay Granger, and John Ratcliffe; and Reps. McCarthy, Steve ­Scalise (La.), Mark Meadows (N.C.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.), reports The Washington Post.