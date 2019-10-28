Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said they have responded to a shooting at a grocery store in North Hollywood.

“Multiple victims” have been confirmed so far, officials told Fox Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The shooting took place at the Royal Fresh Market at 8:15 a.m. at 12811 Sherman Way, according to reports.

There is an unknown number of victims, said reports.

At least one suspect was taken into custody. Officials told ABC7 that another possible suspect might be on the loose.

It also is not clear what led to the shooting.

Other details about the shooting are not clear.

