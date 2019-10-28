When Graham introduced the resolution, he had 39 co-sponsors but by Friday 50 of the Senate GOP caucus’s 53 members had signed on as co-sponsors.

“You know I’ve been reluctant from the beginning to get involved in the process argument between the White House and the House but now that the speaker has scheduled a vote I think that’s been overtaken by events,” Romney said, asked why he hadn’t signed onto Graham’s resolution.

Blunt didn’t indicate on Monday if he will take it up in committee, instead telling reporters that he is waiting to see the exact language of the House resolution.

“Let’s see what she actually proposes,” Blunt said. “I read her letter and it could mean not very much, or maybe it will mean more than we’re just going to formalize the unfair way we’ve been doing things.”

The resolution cannot currently pass the Senate, where it would need 60 votes. But bringing it to the floor could allow Senate Republicans to formally show their support for Trump.

But the GOP leader, who is co-sponsoring the measure, touted it during his Senate floor speech.

“It’s no secret that Washington Democrats have been looking for a way to remove President Trump since Inauguration Day. But that does not remove the basic requirements of fairness and due process. That’s what our resolution makes clear. I am proud to sponsor it with Chairman Graham,” he said.