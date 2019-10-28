ADVERTISEMENT
“From the get go, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have handled this impeachment inquiry poorly, from closed-door hearings and leaked information to the outright abandonment of decades of established precedent on due process for the accused. A serious lack of transparency will hardly build public trust or credibility for the House’s actions,” Murkowski said in a statement.
But she added that, “as awful as their process is, the formal impeachment inquiry lies in the House, and it’s not the Senate’s role to dictate to the House how to determine their own rules.”
Collins separately told Politico that she doesn’t plan to co-sponsor the resolution, though she added that she hasn’t decided how she would vote if the resolution comes up on the Senate floor.
“Just as I don’t like it when House members try to tell us to abolish the filibuster, I’m not sure it’s productive for the Senate to try to dictate to the House how to conduct the inquiry,” Collins told the publication.
A spokeswoman for Collins didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about her position.
The resolution, introduced by Graham on Thursday, formally opposes the impeachment inquiry and urges House Democrats to hold an official vote on it.
It also says the House should give President TrumpDonald John Trump‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller’s mother: Daughter might still be alive ‘If Obama had been as decisive’ as Trump MORE “due process” including “the ability to confront his accusers” and that House Republicans should be able to subpoena their own witnesses.
When Graham introduced the resolution, he had 39 co-sponsors but by Friday 50 of the Senate GOP caucus’s 53 members had signed on as co-sponsors.
“You know I’ve been reluctant from the beginning to get involved in the process argument between the White House and the House but now that the speaker has scheduled a vote I think that’s been overtaken by events,” Romney said, asked why he hadn’t signed onto Graham’s resolution.
Blunt didn’t indicate on Monday if he will take it up in committee, instead telling reporters that he is waiting to see the exact language of the House resolution.
“Let’s see what she actually proposes,” Blunt said. “I read her letter and it could mean not very much, or maybe it will mean more than we’re just going to formalize the unfair way we’ve been doing things.”
The resolution cannot currently pass the Senate, where it would need 60 votes. But bringing it to the floor could allow Senate Republicans to formally show their support for Trump.
But the GOP leader, who is co-sponsoring the measure, touted it during his Senate floor speech.
“It’s no secret that Washington Democrats have been looking for a way to remove President Trump since Inauguration Day. But that does not remove the basic requirements of fairness and due process. That’s what our resolution makes clear. I am proud to sponsor it with Chairman Graham,” he said.