The White House is blasting the rapper YG for kicking one of his own fans out his concert when the man refused to say “F*** Donald Trump.”

“Another example of the tolerant left,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News on Monday.

YG, whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, called the young man onto the stage Sunday at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas.

As the pair shook hands, the rapper stated:

“I don’t know if I want to shake your hand yet.”

“Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f*** with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight … Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘F*** Donald Trump.'”

When the young man nodded his head no, the rapper instantly had him booted from the event.

“Get his a** out of here! Get him off the stage!” YG exclaimed. “He a Donald Trump supporter, get his a** out of here!”

Watch the event unfold. (WARNING: Video contains graphic language)

Richard Moorhead at BigLeaguePolitics noted, “It’s ultimately not surprising that YG chose to shame one of his own fans for being a Trump supporter, considering he has a long track record of anti-Trump commentary in his music. But his act shows the left is strongly committed to waging cultural war against those who don’t share their political and social views.

“Eventually, should the left’s intolerance begin to wear on their conservative neighbors, it’s possible liberals will be kicked out of country music or other musical venues because they don’t support Trump. Such an arrangement is inherently damaging to American national life, in that it creates a segregated culture around political lines.”

Those who have seen the video online have reactions mostly favoring the young fan and not the rapper, including:

“I bet this kid gets invited to the White House soon. That is so great to see a young person not being a follower and doing what people tell him to say. Props right there.”

“I would love to be a lawyer for this kid.”

“YG best hope this was a PR stunt to stir up controversy & he paid that young man to do this. ‘Cause if not, he’s gonna get hit with a civil suit so fast it’s gonna make those fake gold teeth of his spin out of his ugly azzed face.”

“This ‘gangster’ is so sensitive, he cant even handle someone disagreeing with him. I guess the rap game has changed. Subservient to everything Democrats say. New plantation anyone?”

“Should’ve gone to a Kanye West concert.”

