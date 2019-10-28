https://www.wnd.com/2019/10/nancy-p/

What if President Trump:

  • Sent a federal SWAT team to a live broadcast of Sean Hannity and had him frogmarched to a CIA black site and declare this as “Breaking News” on Twitter.
  • Had ICE conduct a massive gun confiscation under the guise of an illegal alien search.
  • Declared “Eco Martial Law” and eliminated usage of all fossil fuels until the seas begin to recede.
  • Called all those who voted for him “Really Really Deplorable.”
  • Appointed Maxine Waters as attorney general to investigate Rush Limbaugh for being dangerous to children for his “Adventures of Rush Revere” children book series.
  • Hired John Brennan to spy on conservative reporters and journalist because he has the experience.
  • By executive order, amended the Constitution to make the New York Times and Washington Post co-equal branches of government.
  • Praised Joe Biden for creating American jobs on foreign company boards.
  • Made secret tribunals the “regular order of business” for all regulatory bodies.
  • Through new FCC chairman Jeff Zucker, made Fox News report to CNN.
  • Signed a presidential order banning all free speech in red states.
  • Made Christian churches and organizations pay a 90% tithe to the federal government.
  • Nominated Beto to run over … sorry, run Children’s Protective Service.
  • Put the “Squad” in charge of Homeland Security, DOD, the State Department and Energy.
  • Declared in the manner of John F. Kennedy, ” We are all socialist now!”

He could do all of these and Nancy Pathetic would still conduct a secret tribunal to try and impeach him, because if she ain’t in charge, no one should be in charge.

Coach Robin

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...