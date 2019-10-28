A new fire in Los Angeles that erupted Monday morning is threatening homes in the wealthy area of Brentwood where celebrities live, including NBA star Lebron James, who was forced to evacuate his home.

CBS Los Angeles reported, “A fire erupted in the early hours of Monday morning near the Getty Museum. The Los Angeles Fire Department is ordering mandatory evacuations in the Mountain Gate and Mandeville Canyon communities between Mandeville Canyon Road and Interstate 405 north of Sunset Blvd.”

#GETTYFIRE: A fire erupted in the early hours of Monday morning near the Getty Museum. The Los Angeles Fire Department is ordering mandatory evacuations in the Mountain Gate and Mandeville Canyon communities between Mandeville Canyon Road and Interstate 405 north of Sunset Blvd. pic.twitter.com/xKVaoHKbqr — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 28, 2019

NBC News added that the fire “erupted in the hills above the 405 Freeway early Monday, burning homes and forcing evacuations in neighborhoods on Los Angeles’ Westside. The fire, fueled by dry brush in an area that hasn’t seen rain since May, quickly expanded to 500 acres and cast an eerie orange glow over the 405 Freeway after it started around 1:30 a.m.” They also reported, “Residents as far west as Malibu were warned to be prepared for evacuations. Mandatory evacuation zones were extending from the 405 Freeway to the west early Monday.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported, “This is a very dynamic fire that is moving in a westward direction driven by high winds. STRUCTURES AFFECTED: There are over 10,000 structures (both residential and commercial) in the mandatory evacuation zones.”

ABC News posted a video from a driver of the fire ravaging the hillside near the 405 freeway:

“Oh my Lord.” A driver on interstate 405 captured terrifying footage of the aggressive #GettyFire. The Getty Center tweeted their building was safe, but many nearby residents have been forced to evacuate. https://t.co/wo0iYNamQm pic.twitter.com/gfrf3BPB2F — ABC News (@ABC) October 28, 2019

The Los Angeles Times reported on the evacuation areas:

“The mandatory evacuation zone was described by fire officials as a box: Mulholland Drive on the north side, the 405 on the east, Sunset Boulevard on the south and Temescal Canyon Road on the west. Within the evacuation zones are Mount St. Mary’s University, Mountaingate and Mandeville Canyon.” The Times added, “All Santa Monica and Malibu schools are closed.”

The J. Paul Getty Museum, which is near to the blaze, tweeted, “Getty Center and Getty Villa remain SAFE from the #GettyFire, which is burning to the north and west of the Center. Both Getty sites will be closed today (October 28, 2019). We have activated our full emergency response.”

Getty Center and Getty Villa remain SAFE from the #GettyFire, which is burning to the north and west of the Center. Both Getty sites will be closed today (October 28, 2019). We have activated our full emergency response. Our thoughts are with neighbors and first responders. — J. Paul Getty Museum (@GettyMuseum) October 28, 2019

The California Highway Patrol noted, “Despite news reports that the SB 405 is completely shut – the only closures in place include all ramps from Valley Vista to Sunset Blvd. The 405 Fwy is currently open in both directions. However, we encourage everyone to avoid the area.”

There were reports of planes flying to the Pacific Ocean to obtain water and then fly back to the scene of the fire:

Super Scoopers!!!! — Megster (@m3gst3r) October 28, 2019

CNN reported that Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz spoke at a news conference and warned residents in mandatory evacuation zones: “Get the hell out. If you’re in the mandatory evacuation zone and you’re still there watching this, you’re an idiot, get the hell out.”

James tweeted, “Man these LA (fires) aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!”

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

The Los Angeles Times reported that James tweeted eighteen minutes later, “Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man!” then added, “I [pray] for all the families in the area that could be affected by these [fires] now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP. My best wishes as well to the first responders right now doing what they do best!”