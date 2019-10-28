The NFL embarrassed the World Series when it came to the Sunday night TV ratings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the NFL absolutely crushed the MLB in the early numbers. The Packers beating the Chiefs got north of 16 million viewers on NBC for “Sunday Night Football.”

The World Series barely crossed the 10 million mark in the early numbers on Fox when the Astros beat the Nationals.

This is so embarrassing for the MLB. We’re talking about game five of the World Series going up against a random NFL game that didn’t even feature one team’s superstar quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The numbers weren’t even close. The NFL didn’t just win in the ratings. The league dominated the MLB.

Part of the problem for MLB is that the Astros and Nationals don’t have a national draw. Not even close. Nobody outside of D.C. and Texas seems to care about the World Series.

Meanwhile, the NFL will always generate monster numbers, especially when a team like the Packers is playing in primetime.

If you put a historic NFL franchise on primetime television, then you’re pretty much guaranteed to get huge ratings.

This is also just the latest sign that the NFL’s TV ratings this season have been insanely strong. It seems like business is booming every single week for primetime games.

I don’t know what to tell the MLB, but it would seem they could learn a thing or two from the NFL.