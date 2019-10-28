The Washington Post says al-Baghdadi was just an “austere religious scholar,” but if you don’t buy that line the New York Times has another hot take: the successful raid on Baghdadi’s hideout occurred despite, not because of, President Trump:

These are no doubt the same “military, intelligence and counterterrorism officials” who have been behind 5,000 or so previous anti-Trump stories in the Times. As William Jacobson points out, there is nothing to the Times story. Intelligence sources located Baghdadi, the military asked for permission to go after him, Trump granted permission, and the raid was carried out successfully. The Times has nothing.

Not everyone is looking for a way, however foolish, to cast President Trump in a bad light. Marsha Mueller, mother of Kayla Mueller, to whom the raid was dedicated, praised President Trump:

On Sunday, the Muellers praised President Donald Trump and the soldiers who pulled off the mission. “We are so grateful for them … we are so grateful,” Marsha Mueller said. They were glad there was no loss of life on our side. They are grateful their daughter and the others who were tortured and killed by ISIS have not been forgotten. “I still say Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump, maybe she would have been,” Marsha Mueller said.

It has been reported that weeks of delay on the part of the Obama administration lost an opportunity to kill Baghdadi after his whereabouts had been located by the U.S. military. But that is not a story you will be reading in the New York Times. It doesn’t fit their agenda.