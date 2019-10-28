The Trump-critical media is working overtime to try to undermine the success of one of the president’s top national security priorities: the elimination of Islamic State terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Among the outlets doing their best to spoil the moment for Trump is, of course, The New York Times, which declared Sunday, citing anonymous sources, that “Mr. al-Baghdadi’s death in the raid on Saturday … occurred largely in spite of, and not because of, Mr. Trump’s actions.”

In a televised statement Sunday morning, Trump announced the death of al-Baghdadi, who detonated a suicide belt before U.S. forces could take him into custody Saturday.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” Trump said in a national address. “Last night was a great night for the U.S. and the world. A brutal killer, one who has caused so much hardship and death, has violently been eliminated. He will never again harm an innocent man, woman or child.”

The terrorist’s suicide killed some of his one family members, including three of his own children.

“He died like a dog,” said Trump. “The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him.”

Along with Democrats, many of whom, including presidential candidates, have tried to undercut Trump’s role in the successful mission, the Times churned out a report Sunday insisting that “Trump’s Syria troop withdrawal complicated plans for [the] al-Baghdadi raid.”

“For months, intelligence officials had kept Mr. Trump apprised of what he had set as a top priority, the hunt for Mr. al-Baghdadi, the world’s most wanted terrorist,” the Times reported. “But Mr. Trump’s abrupt withdrawal order three weeks ago disrupted the meticulous planning underway and forced Pentagon officials to speed up the plan for the risky night raid before their ability to control troops, spies and reconnaissance aircraft disappeared with the pullout, the officials said.”

Though the operation was an unquestioned success which resulted in the elimination of one of the most dangerous men in the world, the Times suggests that Trump’s “abrupt” Syria decision could have, maybe thwarted the whole operation and “put commanders on the ground under even more pressure to carry out the complicated operation.” In its report, the Times also reveals a new detail about how the C.I.A. first learned of al-Baghdadi’s general location in an al-Qaeda-controlled northwestern Syrian village: “The information came after the arrest and interrogation of one of Mr. al-Baghdadi’s wives and a courier, two American officials said.” “Armed with that initial tip, the C.I.A. worked closely with Iraqi and Kurdish intelligence officials in Iraq and Syria to identify more precisely Mr. al-Baghdadi’s whereabouts and to put spies in place to monitor his periodic movements,” the Times reports. U.S. officials also told the Times that the Kurds continued to provide intel after Trump ordered the withdrawal of American forces.