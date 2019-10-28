Kayla Mueller was an aid worker who was brutally raped and murdered while imprisoned by ISIS. On Sunday, Mueller’s parents responded to the news of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death by praising President Donald Trump — and taking a shot at former President Barack Obama.

Marsha Mueller, Kayla’s mom, said she believes her daughter would still be alive had the Obama administration acted more decisively to save Kayla.

“I still say Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump, maybe she would have been,” she told the Arizona Republic.

Kayla was imprisoned by the Islamic State in 2013 after temporarily visiting a hospital in Syria. At the time, she was serving as a humanitarian aid worker in Turkey. Kayla was held by her terrorist captors for 18 months, being subjected to rape and brutal torture. The New York Times reported after Kayla’s death that she was even forced to marry al-Baghdadi.

Kayla’s death was announced in 2015, but her body has never been recovered. Now, her parents believe Trump — who mentioned Kayla twice on Sunday when announcing al-Baghdadi’s death — will help them find the answers they have been seeking.

“I still want to know, ‘Where is Kayla?’ and what truly happened to her and what aren’t we being told. Someone knows, and I’m praying with all my heart that someone in this world will bring us those answers,” Marsha Mueller told the Republic.

The Muellers have taken particular exception with what they believe was inaction by the Obama administration.

Fox News correspondent Catherine Herridge reported in May 2014, citing sources, the White House had extremely detailed intelligence information about a group of Western hostages being held by ISIS, including Kayla. However, the White House sat on the intelligence for seven weeks before making a decision about a rescue attempt. By that time, ISIS had moved the hostages.

There was one attempt to rescue Kayla by Delta Force and Navy SEAL operators in July 2014, but it was unsuccessful.

News of Kayla’s death surfaced in early February 2015. At first, the Islamic State claimed Kayla was killed in Jordanian airstrikes. However, just days later, ISIS privately emailed the Muellers three photos of Kayla’s mutilated body to prove she was dead.

In a final ode to Kayla’s life, the operation that killed al-Baghdadi was named in her honor.