House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D- Calif., issued a statement on Monday with whole paragraphs justifying why she doesn’t need the House to vote on an impeachment inquiry for one to go forward.

Then she says she’ll hold one anyway.

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” she claimed in her statement.

She explained she really didn’t need the vote, that the administration’s argument that procedures and process needed to be established was completely erroneous.

But she admitted she’ll do it anyway.

And it will establish that hearings are open, that depositions are disclosed, evidence procedures established and due process protected.

The fact is, she earlier had told several committee chiefs to start holding impeachment inquiry hearings and taking evidence and selecting specific statements to use against the president.

But in history, when such actions have been pursued, rules first have been adopted giving the president or his lawyers access to certain information, hearings, testimony and evidence.

The House, led primarily by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who many times claimed that he had proof of President Trump’s collusion with Russia during the 2016 campaign, which didn’t exist, has been attacking the president on multiple fronts already prior to any adoption of procedures.

Meaning House members were listening to evidence and claims against the president from their own chosen witnesses behind locked doors without the president having access to any of the claims.

That’s likely to change now.

The Washington Examiner said the focus is the president’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the transcript of which Trump already has released to the public.

The Democrats claim it’s proof of a quid pro quo, but the transcript and the evidence surrounding the phone call likely won’t be documented as supporting the claim.

The Hill said the vote will be this week.

The text of any such proposal hasn’t been released yet.

“This would be the first formal vote on the new impeachment process by the House since Pelosi threw her support behind an inquiry in September,” the report said.

Pelosi previously had resisted the idea of impeachment, recognizing that literally dozens of her Democrat party members in the House were elected in districts won by President Trump, and a vote could endangered their political futures by revealing their anti-Trump sympathies to voters.

It was only weeks ago that the White House said because there had been no vote, it would not comply with House demands for witnesses, testimony and evidence.

The GOP members also have been pressuring the Democrats to stop holding star chamber-style hearings behind locked doors where the American public is deprived of evidence.

“Currently, only members of the three committees leading the impeachment inquiry — Intelligence, Oversight and Reform, and Foreign Affairs — are allowed to sit in on the witness interviews in a secure facility in the sub-basement of the Capitol. Members of both parties are allowed to attend and ask questions of witnesses,” the report said.