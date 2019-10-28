Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering running for his old Senate seat in Alabama, but he faces a competitive GOP field and the fact he had a falling out with President Donald Trump over his recusal from the 2016 election probe, sources told Politico.

“We are hearing that Sessions is seriously considering running for Senate again and that polling indicates he would be in very good shape,” The Club for Growth President David McIntosh told Politico. “The Club for Growth has in the past and would once again encourage him to run for that Senate seat.

“We were enthusiastic way back early on that Sessions, when he retired from the attorney general spot, might go back to the Senate. At that point he didn’t want to think about that because he was just finishing up one job. I’m very encouraged he’s now seriously considering it.”

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., is one of the most vulnerable senators in 2020, after he won the hotly contested special election in 2017 against Judge Roy Moore, who had been attacked for decades-only sexual misconduct allegations.

Moore is among five Republicans already declared in the race, and Sessions, 72, has until Friday, Nov. 8 to qualify for the ballot, per the report.

“I think he’d see his role in the Senate as pushing Senate Republicans to actually enact the Trump agenda,” McIntosh told Politico.

Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, Secretary of State John Merrill, state Rep. Arnold Mooney, and Moore are Sessions’ chief GOP competitors.

“There isn’t anyone who has fallen more out of favor with President Trump than Jeff Sessions,” a source told Politico. “Whatever goodwill that might still exist for him among Alabama Republicans would evaporate after sustained Trump tweets.”

Tuberville currently leads polling among Republicans, per the report.

The primary is in early March, and if no candidate gets majority support of at least 50%, the top two finishers compete in a late March runoff, Politico reported.