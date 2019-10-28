(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — There are a lot of things that Americans don’t want in their neighborhood. For a quarter of them, it is an avid supporter of President Trump, and, for about 1 in 10, it is those in a “throuple,” such as the one tied to outgoing Rep. Katie Hill.

A new poll about “who lives next door” from Areavibes.com found that the top type of neighbor most feel “unsafe” living near is a sex offender.

But the president’s supporters also made the “unsafe” list at 25.8% in the survey shared with Secrets.

