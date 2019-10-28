Young American voters are much more supportive of socialism than older generations, with more than two-thirds saying they would back a socialist candidate in a new poll.

The survey, conducted by YouGov and Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, found that millennials and Generation Z were much more likely to support a socialist candidate than Generation X, Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation, who tended to prefer capitalist candidates.

Gen Z: 49 percent favorable towards capitalism, 64 percent would vote for socialist.

Millennials: 50 percent favor capitalism, 70 percent would vote for socialist.

Gen X: 58 percent favor capitalism, 44 percent would vote for socialist.

Boomers: 63 percent favor capitalism, 36 percent would vote for socialist.

Silent: 77 percent favor capitalism, 33 percent would vote for socialist.

The survey also found that about half of millennials, 50 percent, and Gen Z, 51 percent, were unfavorable towards capitalism. That’s an increase of eight percentage points for millennials and six percentage points for Gen Z from last year.

Almost one-fifth of millennials, 19 percent, and 12 percent of Gen Z said that the Communist Manifesto “better guarantees freedom and equality for all” than the U.S. Declaration of Independence, compared to two percent of baby boomers and 5 percent of Gen X.

YouGov polled 2,100 U.S. residents: 303 Gen Z, 554 millennials, 494 Gen X, 587 baby boomers and 162 members of the Silent Generation.