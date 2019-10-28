With the tremendous success of President Donald J. Trump in having orchestrated the killing of the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, over the weekend – with full credit given to our brave Special Forces, many of whom have died in the service of our nation and whose surviving family members I legally represent – there is not only virtual silence by the so called “Never Trumpers,” but their comrades in the Democratic Party. It’s clear that no matter what our president does, he can never get credit from the forces who wish to destroy him.

But this lack of acknowledgment aside, the real threat to the president lies in Never Trumper collaboration with the rabid Democrats to have The Donald convicted in the U.S. Senate, after he inevitably is impeached in the Nancy Pelosi-Adam Schiff-Jerrold Nadler-Maxine Waters-and The Squad-run U.S. House of Representatives. These jackels, joined by the Republican establishment, are poised, like Brutus and the Roman Senate with regard to Caesar, to figuratively speaking fatally stab President Trump in the back. I outline this in my radio show “Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman” of last week, embedded below, along with my appearance on Jason Goodman’s “Crowdsource The Truth.”

From Day 1, the Never Trumpers, comprised of the likes of Bill Kristol, Karl Rove, Jonah Goldberg and new arrivals such as so-called Judge Andrew Napolitano and Fox’s Chris Wallace – to name just a few – have run interference for those establishment Republicans in the U.S. Senate in particular to take down our 45th president. Like crazed beasts of prey, they are poised to pounce once impeachment is voted upon, as a result of smelling Trumpian blood in the water.

And make no mistake about it – not just Sen. Mitt Romney but also his fellow Never Trumpers like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich are tan, ready and rested to then make a move to run for the presidency as a Republican or otherwise in 2020. In this regard, the risk to Trump can also come from a third-party candidate, such as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. While he would hardly be a Reaganesque leader during these dire times – indeed, his high-pitched whiny voice does not extol confidence – Bloomberg or someone else of his ilk could spend enough time and money to pry votes away from the president to have him defeated at the ballot box, just as Ross Perot did in 1992, then resulting in the defeat of President George H.W. Bush.

We the People cannot allow for the Never Trumper “human scum,” as President Trump crassly but aptly put it, to jeopardize the citizenry during these dangerous times, with a nuclear Islamic Republic of Iran on the horizon and already a nuclearized North Korea, to name just two looming crises. As I wrote in my autobiography, “Whores: Why and How I Came to Fight the Establishment,” it was the impeachment of President Bill Clinton over the relatively minor (when compared to the other 40-plus Clinton scandals, ranging from Chinagate to IRSgate to Travelgate) Monica Lewinsky mess that ironically resulted in the American people being screwed, pun intended. For while the nation was obsessed with the attempt to remove Clinton over the wrong scandal, Osama bin Laden was planning to execute the greatest attack on the United States since Pearl Harbor. In short, the nation took its eye off the ball.

This is why Freedom Watch and I, in my private capacity as a lawyer and conservative activist, ask you fellow patriots to join me in strongly defending President Trump. In this regard, his previous lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has been taken out of the equation, as he now faces criminal investigation and potential indictment, two of his colleagues already having been indicted in recent weeks. Years earlier another one of Giuliani’s associates, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, was also indicted, and Kerik was later convicted of felonies. Notably, this criminal investigation of Giuliani is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York, which is an integral part of the Trump Justice Department.

I am not going to say more in this column, as I want all of you to listen the embedded video below, but let it be said that We the People are now at a crucial crossroads in the country’s history. If President Trump goes down, we all go down with him. And, the prospects of having to live in a socialist, radical-leftist “Big Brother” state should be enough to get most of you to get off of the couch, put the beer and popcorn down, turn off cable news and get to work in saving the greatest nation God has ever devised. Nothing less can or should be expected if we want to remain a free people in His Grace.

[embedded content]