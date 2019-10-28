At the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago on Monday, President Donald Trump took aim at Jussie Smollett, the former “Empire” actor who staged a fake hate crime in January, which he attempted to blame on Trump supporters.

“Then you have the case of this wiseguy, Jussie Smollett, who beat up himself,” President Trump said of the . “And he said MAGA country did it, MAGA country. It’s a crime, a hate crime, and it’s a scam — a real big scam just like the impeachment of your president is a scam.”

Watch the clip below to catch more of President Trump’s speech:

