An apple producer in Michigan is recalling six varieties across several U.S. states due to a possible listeria contamination.

North Bay Produce issued a voluntary recall of Honeycrisp, Fuji, Jonamac, Jonathan, McIntosh, and Red Delicious apples sold between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21. They were sold in two-pound or three-pound bags and in 600-pound bins, according to a press release from the firm.

“It was initiated as a result of a product test which revealed that finished products contained the bacteria,” the release stated.

The apples were sent to Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin, the firm added.

“North Bay Produce, Inc. has informed the FDA and its customers of this recall. To date, health authorities have not linked any illnesses to this recall, and no other North Bay Produce products are affected by this recall,” said North Bay

North Bay, in a document (pdf), advised people not to consume the apples. Instead, they should immediately discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

“Although adequate cooking inactivates Listeria monocytogenes, you should NOT consume the recalled product even if cooking it first. Please discard the implicated product,” it said.

The apples were also sold in unbranded, clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags, and individually, according to the company.

North Bay didn’t list any other produce that might be affected by the listeria contamination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that listeria causes listeriosis, which is classified as a serious infection.

“An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems,” the agency writes.

Symptoms include fever and diarrhea.

According to the agency, “Pregnant women typically experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches. However, infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.”

For others, “Symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches,” the CDC says on its website.