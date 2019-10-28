(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Leave it to an academic — again — to kill the fun.

Rutgers University-Camden’s Stuart Charmé, a “specialist in the psychology of religion” with a “particular interest in the religious ideas of children,” took to the pages of The Philadelphia Inquirer last week to complain about a female “Sexy Mr. Rogers” Halloween costume. (That’s right, the Mr. Fred Rogers of PBS children’s programming fame.)

“It’s a sad day in the neighborhood,” Charmé writes. “It amazes me time and again that, despite this post-#MeToo moment, when gender equality is increasingly championed, Halloween remains a holiday when commercial costume makers emphasize traditional gender roles for children and the sexualization of women.”

