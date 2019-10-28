To cleanse the palate, this guy, YG, has not one but two songs titled “FDT.” The “DT” stands for “Donald Trump,” of course. I’ll let you guess what the “F” stands for.

His 2016 tour during the election was known as the “FDT” tour. He’s been known to bring a pinata of Trump onstage and beat on it.

I mean, hating on Trump is sort of his thing.

So grant him this much: It is a little strange to find a Trump supporter at one of his shows. It’d be like finding YG himself in the crowd at a MAGA rally.

“Don’t come to a motherf***ing show with YG on the motherf***ing bill if you a Donald Trump supporter,” YG reportedly said. “Donald Trump’s racist. He don’t f*** with Black people, so if you f*** with Donald Trump, you racist as f*** and I can’t f*** with you. Period.” “Don’t let his ass back in the crowd,” the rapper demanded. “Tell him YG said so.”

The bad news: It seems the kid was booted from a show he presumably paid good money to see for the crime of not agreeing with the star’s politics. After being publicly humiliated by him.

The good news: There’s now an 85 percent chance he’ll be a speaker at the next Republican convention.

In fact, I’ll be shocked if he’s not already booked for Fox News primetime tonight. Most of the reason partisan media exists anymore, after all, is to make folk heroes of people who defy the political opposition in some notable way.

Exit question: Will Kanye do a MAGA version of this at his next show? “I want you to say ‘f*** the people who say ‘f*** Donald Trump.’” Given the message of his new album, I’m guessing no, he won’t.

YG invites fan on stage to yell out “F**k Donald Trump,” kicks him off after he refuses pic.twitter.com/7z9r9gVXav — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 27, 2019