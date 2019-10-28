A former White House official on Monday told the House Intelligence Committee he would not testify in the congressional impeachment probe into President TrumpDonald John Trump‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller’s mother: Daughter might still be alive ‘If Obama had been as decisive’ as Trump MORE given the White House’s argument of immunity.

Charles Kupperman, the former deputy to former White House national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonKey impeachment testimony: What we’ve learned so far Schiff: ‘Bolton is a very important witness’ Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE, will not testify before Congress on Monday, despite a congressional subpoena, according to a letter from his attorney.

House Democrats have threatened Kupperman with contempt for refusing to comply.

“We want to assure your clients, again, that it is not Dr. Kupperman who contests your clients’ constitutional claim,” the attorney, Charles J. Cooper, wrote to the legal counsel for the House committee.

“It is President Trump, and every President before him for at least the last half century, who have asserted testimonial immunity for their closest confidential advisors. If your clients’ position on the merits of this issue are correct, it will prevail in court, and Dr. Kupperman, I assure you again, will comply with the Court’s judgment.

Read the full letter below.