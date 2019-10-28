Meghan Markle reportedly “begged” to get “in the tabloids” to “raise her profile” before finally meeting Prince Harry.

That's according to reporter Katie Hinds of "The Mail on Sunday" who reportedly told The Sun in a piece published Sunday, that the Duchess of Sussex seemed all too eager to get her name out there before meeting the member of the royal family.

"Keen to make a name in Britain, her [Markle's] UK publicist had all but begged me – then a showbusiness journalist for a red-top newspaper – to meet the actress for a drink," Hind explained

"It soon became clear that Meghan was determined to raise her profile – even if it was with an inconsequential 80-word piece tagged onto the end of my weekly column," she added.

Hind, who drank prosecco with the former “Suits” star till 11 pm said it appeared the actress was “eager” to make her a friend.

“All in all, she seemed grateful that I was helping,” Hind went on. “We even hugged.”

The reporter continued, and explained how surprising it was hearing the duchess talk about how hard it’s been being in the public eye as a member of the royal family, during her recent documentary that aired on London’s ITV .

As previously reported, Markle recently opened up about the pressures of being under the spotlight and admitted it has been hard.

“I’ve said for a long time to H – that’s what I call him [Harry] – it is not enough to just survive something,” the duchess shared. “That’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive and feel happy.”

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip,” she added. “I tried, I really tried. But I think what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

“Markle continued, “And the biggest thing that I know is that I never thought that this would be easy. But I thought that it would be fair, and that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.”