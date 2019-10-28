Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), who resigned Sunday following allegations that she had an affair with a congressional staffer, was reportedly told to resign by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Radio host Joe Messina reported on his Monday program “The Real Side,” that Hill’s resignation was demanded by Pelosi after the speaker learned that staffers in Hill’s office confirmed her affair with Legislative Director Graham Kelly. The staffers reportedly acknowledged the affair to the House Ethics Committee, which opened an investigation into the allegations.

When Pelosi learned of this, Messina reported, she told Hill to resign.

“My understanding is that a couple of those staffers; they had proof that she was having an affair with one of her staffers,” Messina reported. “The Ethics Committee found out hard and fast that she did have that relationship.”

Messina said he received the information from his sources in Washington, D.C., who have been proven correct in the past.

Messina said he became suspicious after Hill announced her resignation without admitting she had done anything wrong. In her resignation letter and accompanying video, Hill claimed she resigned to protect her community, staff, friends, and family from her “abusive husband” and “political operatives.” Pelosi’s statement went a different direction, saying Hill “acknowledged errors in judgement.” This is likely referring to Hill’s delayed admission that she was in a “throuple” relationship with her husband and a campaign staffer. Still, Messina reported, if Hill did nothing wrong – as her own resignation announcement seemed to indicate – why would Pelosi say Hill “acknowledged errors in judgement?”

The radio host said he was inclined to report the information he had received because he said Hill was continuing to deny that she had an affair with Kelly, even though it wouldn’t make sense for her to resign if she had done nothing wrong.

Messina also said that a DC source told him the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee conducted a poll of Hill’s popularity and found that her approval number in the district had dropped from around 80% prior to the scandal to around 16% after. This, Messina suggested, helped cement Hill’s fate.

Pelosi’s office did not respond to a Daily Wire inquiry prior to press time. Nor did Hill’s office. Tom Rust, Chief Counsel and Staff Director for the House Ethics Committee, told the Daily Wire “no comment” when asked whether the Ethics Committee had completed its investigation into Hill’s alleged misconduct. The Ethics Committee loses jurisdiction to investigate a lawmaker once that member has resigned, as has happened in the past.

In addition to Hill’s implications that she did nothing wrong, left-wing media outlets suggested that Hill was actually the victim of a crime known as “revenge porn.” The Daily Wire previously reported that Buzzfeed and several other journalists couched Hill’s resignation in a story about victimhood, ignoring the fact that the House of Representatives prohibited lawmakers from having sexual relationships with members of their staffs and campaigns in response to the #MeToo movement. The photos aside, Hill admitted to an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate and her staffers reportedly had evidence that she had an inappropriate relationship with a congressional staffer.