We might not be getting season four of “Stranger Things” for a very long time.

According to a recent report from TVLine, the fourth season is expected to get cameras rolling in early 2020 and won’t stop filming until August.

As pointed out by BroBible, that means season four likely won’t be here until 2021.

[embedded content]

It feels like all the best shows make us wait forever. “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” have both had huge breaks in between seasons, and it now looks like Netflix is hell-bent on doing the same to us with “Stranger Things.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

As I always say, I’m okay with waiting as long as the content turns out to be outstanding. Will I complain about having to wait for new “Stranger Things” episodes? Absolutely.

However, it’ll all be worth it if season four turns out to be incredible.

However, if we wait well over a year and it turns out like the final season of “GoT” on HBO, then we’re going to have some serious problems.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to wait more than a year for the return of a show and then get garbage. Fans will revolt if that happens.

Luckily, Netflix has been awesome with “Stranger Things” through three seasons. Something tells me it won’t change in season four.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. You know I’ll be keeping you all updated on “Stranger Things” because it’s one hell of an amazing show.