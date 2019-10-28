Producer Robert Evans has died. He was 89 years old at the time of his death.

Evans’ publicist, Monique Moss, confirmed that Evans passed away Saturday, according to a report published by the Associated Press. No other details regarding his death were available Monday.

‘Godfather’ producer Robert Evans dead at 89 https://t.co/rIGp7HSwXr pic.twitter.com/92vznlmGcE — Page Six (@PageSix) October 28, 2019

Evans was most known for his roles in the production of 1970s films such as “The Godfather,” “Chinatown” and “Harold And Maude.”

Evans began his long career in Hollywood as an actor after actress Norma Shearer spotted him sunbathing and recruited him to play her husband in the film “Man Of A Thousand Faces.” He appeared in other films including “The Sun Also Rises” and “The Best Of Everything.” (RELATED: Christian Rapper TobyMac’s Son Dead At 21 Years Old)

His acting career was short though, and Evans set out to become a producer. He was behind films such as “Urban Cowboy,” “The Phantom,” “The Saint” and “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.”

Evans was a ladies man. He married seven times throughout his life. His ex-wives include Ali MacGraw, Catherine Oxenberg and former Miss America Phyllis George.