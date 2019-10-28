Republican Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMitt Romney: ISIS leader al-Baghdadi is ‘in hell’ McConnell blasts impeachment inquiry as ‘kangaroo court’ in fundraising pitch Romney, Collins, Murkowski only Senate GOP holdouts on Graham’s impeachment resolution MORE (Utah) said constituents at his town halls in Utah are split on whether they feel the senator is too tough, or not tough enough, with President Trump.

Romney, who is likely the most critical Senate Republican of Trump, told USA Today that he asked constituents at a series of town halls whether he was being too tough on Trump.

He told the newspaper about half the room raised their hand when he asked, “How many of you in the room think I’m being too tough on the president?”

The other half raised the hand when he asked if they felt he wasn’t being tough enough, he said.

“People tend to associate with people of like mind, and they assume everyone thinks the way they do,” he said. “And so, our town hall meetings have been quite civil.”

Romney criticized Trump over the president’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria, where they had been fighting alongside Kurdish forces. The senator called it a “bloodstain in the annals of American history.”

He was also one of the first, and few, GOP senators to raise concerns about a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the center of an impeachment probe into Trump’s alleged soliciting of foreign interference in the 2020 election.

After the White House released a partial reconstruction of the call, Romney said it was “deeply troubling.”

If the House voted on articles of impeachment, it would require at least 20 GOP Senators to vote to remove Trump in order to reach the necessary two-thirds majority.