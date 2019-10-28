Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who was one of several Republicans sitting in a luxury box at Nationals Field to take in the fifth game of the World Series with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, said Monday the president was met with a great deal of enthusiasm from supporters, even while reports showed him being booed by fans.

“He was met with a lot of reactions, but really, a lot of enthusiasm,” Scalise told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo,” adding that people kept coming up to the box the “whole night” to voice their support and even trying to get him to sign their hats and baseballs.

“First lady Melania Trump was there, beautiful and gracious, as ever, too,” Scalise said. “You had a lot of wounded warriors with him. President Trump loves the military, just loves baseball too, so it was great to be able to spend a day with him.”

He said there was a lot of talk in the box, including the “major win” the U.S. military got with the successful raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“It was really disgusting to see some headlines like in The Washington Post, where they were almost trying to pay attribute to this ‘austere religious leader,'” he said. “He was one of the worst terrorists in the history of the world.”

However, “Trump derangement syndrome” will not stop, including with his continuing impeachment inquiry and with leaks from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Scalise said.

“He is leaking to set a false narrative, with the media drooling, hungry, to say anything negative about the president,” Scalise said.

He also complained House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is refusing to bring Trump-backed legislation to the floor, including for passage on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, but instead is working with other Democrats to impeach Trump because they don’t like the results of his election.