MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe ScarboroughCharles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughScarborough: Pence ‘would be president by noon’ if GOP senators could cast secret ballot Scarborough, Brzezinski honor Cummings as ‘true patriot fighting for justice and truth’ MSNBC’s Scarborough hits back at Trump: ‘History will be kind’ to Romney MORE said it was “un-American” for the crowd to chant “lock him up” at President Trump Donald John Trump‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller’s mother: Daughter might still be alive ‘If Obama had been as decisive’ as Trump MORE when he was shown at Nationals Park during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

“It’s un-American,” Scarborough said Monday morning of the chant, which originated as a chant against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series The ship has sailed for Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe MORE. “It started with Donald Trump. In fact, he’s made it a centerpiece of his campaign rallies.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski Mika Emilie BrzezinskiCoulter: Debate questions that the Democrats should have been asked Scarborough, Brzezinski honor Cummings as ‘true patriot fighting for justice and truth’ MSNBC signs Alicia Menendez as weekend anchor MORE interjected that she finds it “sickening” when Trump supporters use the chant “lock her up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course it’s sickening,” Scarborough agreed. “We are Americans and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant ‘lock him up’ to this president or to any president.”

Scarborough concluded he hopes “as we move forward, maybe this is one less fascist tactic [Trump] and his supporters use.”

“We are Americans and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant ‘Lock him up’ to this president or to any president.” — @JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/9IgMCETBdn — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 28, 2019

Scarborough, a staunch Trump critic since he captured the Republican nomination in 2016, received some blowback on social media for the commentary.

“I disagree with you vehemently, @JoeNBC,” wrote Democratic Coalition Chairman Jon Cooper on Twitter. “The world NEEDS to hear us chant ‘Lock him up’ to this particular president.”

I disagree with you vehemently, @JoeNBC. The world NEEDS to hear us chant “Lock him up” to this particular president. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 28, 2019

I thought you were done enabling the criminal? Or are you gearing up for more subtle normalization in 2020? — Greg Olear (@gregolear) October 28, 2019

Every time I think you two have seen the light…you prove me wrong. — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) October 28, 2019

The perspective from Scarborough, a former GOP congressman who frequently tangles with Trump, comes after the president drew sustained boos and chants of “lock him up” during an appearance on the scoreboard at Nationals Park Sunday night in Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

And then a brief smattering of “LOCK HIM UP!” after Pres Trump was introduce at Game 5 of the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/I7r2KAFqrx — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 27, 2019

Demonstrators also unfurled “Veterans for Impeachment” banners behind home plate.