(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A journalist admonished House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for having no evidence to support his claim that the Justice Department’s criminal inquiry into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has been “tainted” by President Trump’s political agenda.

Last week, it was revealed U.S. Attorney John Durham’s administrative review, examining the behavior of the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials during the 2016 election, had transitioned from an administrative review to a criminal investigation.

“This is tainted because of the motivation, which is a political one, to serve the president’s political interests,” Schiff said in an interview Sunday.

Martha Raddatz, host of ABC News’ This Week, noted, “You have no evidence of that yet whatsoever, however.”

