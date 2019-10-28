Thousands of critics took to Twitter on Monday morning to knock MSNBC host Joe ScarboroughCharles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughScarborough: Pence ‘would be president by noon’ if GOP senators could cast secret ballot Scarborough, Brzezinski honor Cummings as ‘true patriot fighting for justice and truth’ MSNBC’s Scarborough hits back at Trump: ‘History will be kind’ to Romney MORE after he said it was “un-American” for the crowd at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C. to chant “lock him up” at President Trump Donald John Trump‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller’s mother: Daughter might still be alive ‘If Obama had been as decisive’ as Trump MORE.

More than 10,000 tweets including the phase “Sorry Joe” began trending on Twitter as users defended the actions of onlookers at Nationals Stadium on Sunday night.

“The misrule, cruelty and infantilism of this administration is such that some sense of an enduring ethos is actually redeemed when we the people openly express our contempt,” wrote author and TV writer David Simon. “Dissent is the most American thing there is — and to get clean, we need as much as there is on display.”

Leah Green, the co-executive director of progressive advocacy group Indivisible, wrote: “Counterpoint: ‘there will be accountability for your crimes’ is 100% the best message we could be sending to the rest of the world right now.”

“Sorry Joe, you don’t get to put democracy in a time out,” Twitter user Greg Morelli wrote.” Sorry Joe, it feels like you want the rest of us to forget that you played an instrumental role in getting Trump elected & now you want to play revolutionary with the coiffed hair. Sorry Joe, we remember.”

Sorry Joe, but what we do not tolerate in the US are wannabe dictators. This was the most American thing ever, booing a corrupt President who stole the office with the help of a foreign adversary. And at the quintessential American past time. I thought it was wonderful! — Hillary Won (@CorgisforLove) October 28, 2019

I’m sorry Joe and Mika don’t act like you weren’t blasting Hillary’s emails in 2015 and allowing lying Donald to phone in the show. Take a seat. — regina lewis (@reginaraye) October 28, 2019

The Hill has reached out to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” for comment.

Scarborough scolded the World Series crowd, calling it “un-American” to chant “lock him up” and boo when Trump came on the Jumbotron during the game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

“It started with Donald Trump. In fact, he’s made it a centerpiece of his campaign rallies,” Scarborough said, noting that the chant originated against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series The ship has sailed for Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe MORE.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski Mika Emilie BrzezinskiCoulter: Debate questions that the Democrats should have been asked Scarborough, Brzezinski honor Cummings as ‘true patriot fighting for justice and truth’ MSNBC signs Alicia Menendez as weekend anchor MORE interjected that she finds it “sickening” when Trump supporters use the chant “lock her up.”

“Of course it’s sickening,” Scarborough agreed. “We are Americans and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant ‘lock him up’ to this president or to any president.”

Demonstrators also unfurled “Veterans for Impeachment” banners behind home plate calling for the president’s impeachment.