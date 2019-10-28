A conservative student group attempting to promote an event at Stanford next week featuring Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro says they found themselves blocked and heckled by outraged progressive activists and their “Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings” posters vandalized or removed.

Shapiro will be on Stanford’s campus on November 7 to tell the students there that “facts don’t care about [their] feelings” in an event sponsored by the Young America’s Foundation. While the conservative students helping host the event are clearly enthused about getting their peers to attend, they say some of their left-leaning counterparts took it upon themselves to literally strip away and physically block their free speech.

Some of the students helping organize the event told Young America’s Foundation that soon after hanging up posters advertising the Shapiro speech, the posters “were vandalized, removed, or replaced with politically correct messages from the dormitory’s resident advisors.”

A few hours after hanging up some posters at Nordelfa dorm, the conservative students say they found that the posters had vanished. In their place was a highly suggestive note signed by the Nordelfa staff.

“We, the Nordelfa staff, care about you, your feelings, your physical and emotional health,” reads the notice, a photograph of which YAF published Monday. “We welcome and center the voices that some way wish to specifically marginalize and target in that we support black people, people of color, non-binary folks, LGBTQIA folks, Muslims and Jews.”

The note, which seems to imply that Shapiro and the conservative group hosting the event somehow do not similarly “welcome” these groups, continues on to underscore that “people from diverse backgrounds learning and flourishing together is what makes Nordelfa special” — a sentiment with which Shapiro has repeatedly said he agrees, though he adds “diversity of thought” into the equation as well.

According to the president of the student organization, when they attempted to enter a “Hispanic-focused” dorm, Casa Zapata, the group found themselves blocked from entering.

“A jeering mob assembled to block us from entering the dorm,” the conservative group’s president, Stephen Sills, told YAF. “We were turned away from the door exclusively because we were postering for the Ben Shapiro lecture.” Sills also notes that when he asked to speak to the resident fellow of the dorm, he was told to go “suck a d***.’”

When the group of conservatives headed for the next dorm, they found themselves accompanied by a group of eight heckling students, says Sills. “They shouted obscenities, heckling us and keeping us from entering the other dorms,” he said. “Never before have I ever feared as much for my safety on campus as I did then.”

To add some irony to the increasingly troubling situation, some of the protesting students allegedly later met with Stanford’s Provost Persis Drell and claimed the conservatives were “targeting” Casa Zapata for racial reasons, despite the group putting posters in multiple dorms.

Sills, a Hispanic-American, blasted the protesters’ smears and “mob-like tactics” as “shameful.”

“It is shameful that the same mob of people who used mob-like tactics to target conservatives would then turn around and accuse us of deliberately targeting the dorm,” he said. “As a Hispanic-American conservative, I find it disgraceful that a minority of students within the residency were willing to engage in censorious behavior to prevent other students from hearing conservative ideas.”

YAF reports that despite all the pushback from campus left-wingers, tickets for Shapiro’s speech are sold out.

