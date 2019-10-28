Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has spent about $30 million on advertisements for his campaign, according to a review from Advertising Analytics reported by NBC News.

Steyer, a billionaire and founder of Farallon Capital, has spent more than seven times more than President Donald Trump, who is the second-largest spender on advertising in the presidential race with $4 million. Steyer’s closest Democratic rival, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, has spent 1/15th of what Steyer has spent on ads, $2 million.

Two of the top-polling candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have both spent less than $2 million on advertising.

Most of Steyer’s spending has been in early primary states, including Iowa with $7.1 million, New Hampshire with $7 million, Nevada with $5 million, and South Carolina with $6.3 million. He is one of nine Democrats to qualify for the upcoming debate in Georgia on Nov. 20.