On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed a student’s case for the use of an AR-15 style rifle that left O’Rourke without words.

In this clip, a Des Moines student and hunter, Kevin, challenged O’Rourke on how the mandatory AR-15 rifle buyback policy he has campaigned on would affect hunting. Kevin explained that when compared to other rifles offered on the market, the AR-15 is superior in terms of efficiency, and why the efficiency is important.

“I am a hunter and I use an AR-15 … what about those people who use an AR-15 to kill their dinner in order to eat?” Kevin asked.

He went on to explain why AR-15s are the most efficient deer hunting rifle:

The AR-15 kills an animal more quickly, reducing the amount of time the animal is in pain. The quicker an animal dies from a gunshot wound, the less amount of time adrenaline pumps through the animal’s body. According to Kevin, once shot, the longer the deer has adrenaline pumping into the bloodstream, ithe sooner the meat will spoil.

In his response, O’Rourke claimed he had not previously heard of hunters using an AR-15 to hunt deer, only feral hogs.

Watch the video below for more details.

