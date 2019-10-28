(SUMMIT NEWS) — The former CEO of trucking company Scania has warned that Sweden is heading towards civil war due to uncontrolled mass immigration.

In an interview with Swebbtv, businessman Leif Östling said that the arrival of so many new migrants who have failed to integrate into Swedish society is creating a fertile ground for violent unrest.

“We’ve taken in far too many people from outside. And we have. Those who come from the Middle East and Africa live in a society that we left almost a hundred years ago,” he said.

Read the full story ›