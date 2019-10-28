Screenwriter and producer Noah Garfinkel posted a tweet Monday about the traditional alphabet song and the brand-new sound that one online kids website crafted for the beloved learning tool.

The new version, which “better” clarifies the “l-m-n-o-p” part of the song, is markedly different from what most people have likely learned as the version that goes to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”

What is happening here?

The remix was engineered by DreamEnglish.com, a children’s educational website that aims to “make educational music that is not only filled with important phrases and grammar but is also enjoyable to listen to.”

Garfinkel shared the remix, captioning the video, “They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining.”

You can listen to the new update below.

Users liked Garfinkel’s original more than 97,000 times and retweeted the video nearly 25,000 times by the time of this writing.

Critics of the new rendition are calling the remix “disgusting” and more.

Here are some of the more interesting responses to the new rendition:

You can watch a life performance of the song below.

[embedded content]

ABC Song Learn and Sing with Matt



www.youtube.com

