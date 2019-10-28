A Michigan auto store celebrated Halloween with a display of President Donald Trump holding the severed head of President Barack Obama in a noose.

Quality Coatings owner Dave Huff later altered the display to remove the presidential references after neighbors complained that it was racist, according to the Detroit Free Press. In the original Halloween display, the Trump scarecrow held the head and the American flag while standing on a mask of what appears to be Hillary Clinton. (RELATED: In Honor Of Halloween, We Researched The Best Way To Carve A Pumpkin)

“How is this ok? I am disgusted this is in my hometown. Way to display your ignorance. Democrat or Republican this is just wrong. At least I know who not to do business with,” resident Kathy DeTroyer wrote in a Facebook post. (RELATED: STUDY: $8.8 Billion Projected To Be Spent On Halloween)

Huff removed the Obama head and the Trump mask after neighbors complained, but added yellow “PC POLICE” tape across the chest of the scarecrow.

Huff claims that he didn’t mean the display to be an overt political display, as he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016.

“It was a Halloween decoration that I guess went too far,” he told the Free Press. “I don’t support anyone. I’ve never voted for anyone other than myself.”