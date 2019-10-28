Donald Trump Jr.Donald (Don) John TrumpTransgender cyclist responds to Trump Jr. criticizing her women’s world championship win Trump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Romney earns rants and raves for secret Twitter name MORE has launched a new website where fans can go to send a copy of his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” to Democratic leaders and Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMitt Romney: ISIS leader al-Baghdadi is ‘in hell’ McConnell blasts impeachment inquiry as ‘kangaroo court’ in fundraising pitch Romney, Collins, Murkowski only Senate GOP holdouts on Graham’s impeachment resolution MORE (R-Utah) in an effort to drum up interest while “having some fun and doing some trolling.”

In a conference call with a small group of reporters, Trump Jr. unveiled Trigger a Lib, where supporters can go to send a copy of his book to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series The ship has sailed for Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe MORE, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe What battles of the 1970s can teach us about congressional power and the president Pelosi, Schumer call for briefing on death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi MORE (D-Calif.), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSchiff: Barr ‘weaponizing’ DOJ ‘to go after the president’s enemies’ Top Trump administration officials hail al-Baghdadi raid but stress need for resolve in fighting ISIS Schiff: ‘Bolton is a very important witness’ MORE (D-Calif.), and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTlaib endorses Sanders at Detroit campaign rally Sanders, Tlaib make donations to Detroit marching band Facebook Green New Deal ad tests Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns about the platform MORE (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarTlaib endorses Sanders at Detroit campaign rally Sanders, Tlaib make donations to Detroit marching band House Democrats offer bill to expand the estate tax MORE (D-Minn.).

Romney, who has been among President Trump Donald John Trump‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller’s mother: Daughter might still be alive ‘If Obama had been as decisive’ as Trump MORE’s most vocal critics in the Senate, is the only Republican on the list. There’s a photo of Romney on the website licking an ice cream cone.

“[Romney] probably needs a little education,” Trump Jr. said. “Perhaps he’s a conservative, but in name only these days. … I don’t believe he’s a liberal, but that doesn’t mean much if you’re not fighting for this administration.”

Trump Jr. has amassed a huge following of conservatives through his Twitter and Instagram accounts, where he’s dubbed himself a “general in the meme wars.”

“The left can’t meme,” Trump Jr. said. “It’s an effective way to deliver a message, and I think I’m one of the better trollers.”

“Triggered” will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Trump Jr. said the book will take on “the bullshit we’ve all seen coming from the mainstream media … and the great hypocrisy and stupidity coming from the left.”