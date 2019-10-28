Donald Trump Jr. on Monday ripped liberal “Halloween” actress Jamie Lee Curtis as an “ISIS sympathizer” for her slam of his father’s description of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before he detonated a suicide vest Sunday in a raid by U.S. special forces in northern Syria.

“Thanks for your contribution to the Trump 2020 campaign,” Trump Jr. said on Twitter. “This is the leftist Hollywood take folks, remember that next November.

“Imagine hating @realDonaldTrump, or frankly anything, so much that you become an ISIS sympathizer?!?” he said.

In her Sunday post that she eventually deleted Monday, Curtis, 60, the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, said: “He may have died a coward @realDonaldTrump, but ALL living things suffer when they are blown up.

“Anyone who has experienced warfare, unlike yourself, would know that.

“War is brutal,” Curtis said. “Dogs are brave, bold, loyal, loving and healing.”

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Baghdadi was “whimpering and crying” before he set off the vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel while U.S. forces pursued him.

Baghdadi was positively identified by DNA tests 15 minutes after he died, the president said.

“He was a sick and depraved man and now he’s gone,” Trump said in a televised address from the White House.

U.S. forces suffered no personnel losses, the president said before thanking Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iraq for their support.

The Islamic State has used clips from Hollywood films, including at least two by actor-director-producer Clint Eastwood, in its propaganda films over the years.