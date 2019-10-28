President Donald Trump criticized “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett during a Monday speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Chicago.

“You have the case of this wise guy Jussie Smollett who beat up himself, and he said, ‘MAGA country did it.’” Trump said while talking about what he perceives as a lack of law and order in the country.

“He said it’s a hate crime. It’s a hate crime, and it’s a scam. It is a real big scam just like the impeachment of your president is a scam,” he continued. “And then you look at what’s going on, Smollett is still trying to get away with it. He would have been better off if he paid his $100,000 bill.”

Chicago officials are reportedly pressing Smollett to foot the cost of the investigation of the fake hate attack. Though prosecutors dropped all charges, including falsifying a police report and staging a hate crime, against him in March, a judge blocked Smollett’s request to throw out the $130,000 compensatory suit raised against him. To date, he has paid $10,000 of that total. (RELATED: Judge Blocks Dismissal Of Chicago’s Lawsuit Against Jussie Smollett)

