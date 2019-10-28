The military dog who chased terrorist leader Abu al-Baghdadi to his doom was hailed as a hero after President Donald Trump tweeted a declassified photo of the courageous canine on Monday.

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” the president tweeted.

The dog, whose name remains classified, chased al-Baghdadi into a tunnel beneath his compound on Saturday during the military operation in northwestern Syria, according to the president.

Having no where to turn, the terror leader activated his suicide vest and committed suicide. The dog was slightly injured in the blast.

Al-Baghdadi also killed in the explosion three of his children who had fled with him.

The president reported that documents were retrieved from the compound by U.S. special forces during the mission, and other ISIS members were captured as well.

Pentagon officials said that the hero dog is back with his handler and healing from the wounds he sustained on the mission.

“The dog is still in theater, returned to duty with its handler, so we’re not going to release just yet photos or names of dogs, or anything else,” said Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

“The military working dog performed a tremendous service as they all do in a variety of situations,” he added.

Here’s a video about the hero dog:



Pentagon On Hero Dog: ‘We’re Protecting His Identity’ | NBC News



www.youtube.com

