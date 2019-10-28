The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur ripped Democrats for being the “most feckless party” he’s ever seen after some in the party criticized crowd members at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. chanting “lock him up” at President TrumpDonald John Trump‘Veterans for impeachment’ signs seen at World Series game during Trump visit Trump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Kayla Mueller’s mother: Daughter might still be alive ‘If Obama had been as decisive’ as Trump MORE.

“Democrats are the most feckless party I’ve ever seen,” Uygur wrote on Twitter. “They’re wringing their hands about Trump getting booed because they love their precious club so much and hate their base. Spend your time looking into his business ties (with the Russians)! Follow the money! Not complicated.”

The 49-year-old, who is also a co-founder of the activist group Justice Democrats, also took specific aim at Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsNew bipartisan Senate climate caucus aims to take ‘politics’ out of the topic Senate Democrats want Warren to talk costs on ‘Medicare for All’ Meet the dog and ‘sea turtle’ who launched campaigns for office MORE (D-Del.).

“Soft, weak Democrats like @ChrisCoons are condemning real Americans for chanting ‘Lock Him Up’ to @realDonaldTrump at #WorldSeries game,” Uygur wrote. “It bothers the elites when any of their own are greeted by the emotions of real people. No one has ever deserved that chant more than Trump.”

Coons told CNN’s “New Day” on Monday that the office of the president deserves respect regardless of who sits in the Oval Office.

“I’m enough of a traditionalist about our institutions that even at a time when there is a lot that our president does that I find disturbing, offensive, unconventional,” Coons said, “I have a hard time with a crowd on a globally-televised sporting event chanting ‘Lock Him Up!’ about our president.

“I frankly think the office of the president deserves respect even when the actions of our president, at times, don’t,” Coons said.

“I certainly hope that we won’t hear ‘Lock Him Up!’ chants at Democratic rallies or at our convention,” he added. “I think that’s one of the most regrettable, even at times despicable, actions by candidate Trump when he was running for president in 2016. It reminds me of things that happen where the rule of law is unknown or unestablished. Whipping up public furor on both sides I don’t think it is constructive or helpful.”

Earlier Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughScarborough: Pence ‘would be president by noon’ if GOP senators could cast secret ballot Scarborough, Brzezinski honor Cummings as ‘true patriot fighting for justice and truth’ MSNBC’s Scarborough hits back at Trump: ‘History will be kind’ to Romney MORE said it was “un-American” for the crowd to chant “lock him up” at President Trump when he was shown at Nationals Park during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

“It’s un-American,” Scarborough said Monday morning of the chant, which originated as a chant against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series The ship has sailed for Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe MORE. “It started with Donald Trump. In fact, he’s made it a centerpiece of his campaign rallies.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski Mika Emilie BrzezinskiCoulter: Debate questions that the Democrats should have been asked Scarborough, Brzezinski honor Cummings as ‘true patriot fighting for justice and truth’ MSNBC signs Alicia Menendez as weekend anchor MORE interjected that she finds it “sickening” when Trump supporters use the chant “lock her up.”

“Of course it’s sickening,” Scarborough agreed. “We are Americans and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant ‘lock him up’ to this president or to any president.”

Demonstrators also unfurled “Veterans for Impeachment” banners behind home plate during the game, which the Nationals lost 7-1 as the Astros moved one win away from their second World Series title in 3 years.