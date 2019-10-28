https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/28/trump-boo-world-series-barron-video/

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted with a chorus of boos at Game 5 of the Nationals-Astros World Series In Washington, DC Sunday night.

While the DC crowd clearly objected to POTUS’ politics, his critics continued pouring it on Monday morning for a different reason: Barron Trump’s absence in the presidential suite. (RELATED: President Trump Arrives At Nationals Vs. Astros World Series To Chorus Of Boos)

Houston knocked off Washington by a final score of 7-1 Sunday night to take a 3-2 series lead. Both teams travel back to Houston Monday ahead of Tuesday’s Game 6. If the Nationals manage to take home a W on Tuesday, Game 7 will take place on Wednesday.

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

