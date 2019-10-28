President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted with a chorus of boos at Game 5 of the Nationals-Astros World Series In Washington, DC Sunday night.

While the DC crowd clearly objected to POTUS’ politics, his critics continued pouring it on Monday morning for a different reason: Barron Trump’s absence in the presidential suite. (RELATED: President Trump Arrives At Nationals Vs. Astros World Series To Chorus Of Boos)

Wait, did Trump really not bring Barron to the game? Or his grandchildren? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 28, 2019

Dude didn’t bring his own kid to the game. I guess Barron is watching at home? https://t.co/w6umvgoti5 — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 28, 2019

People keep noting that Trump didn’t bring his teenage son to the World Series without considering the possibility that Barron doesn’t want to be seen in public with him. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) October 28, 2019

A Father not taking his son to a baseball game, let alone a World Series game, is perhaps the worst indictment of a “family man” I’ve ever heard. I have a feeling Trump could have gotten Barron a ticket, if he got tickets for Scalise and Gaetz. — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) October 28, 2019

If you were Barron would you want to go to a baseball game with Old Man Trump? @realDonaldTrump — Terry J. Richard (@trichardpdx) October 28, 2019

He brought Matt Gaetz and left Barron — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) October 28, 2019

Donald Trump’s night so far: – Goes to World Series game

– Crowd chants #LockHimUp

– Thankfully he forgot to take Barron with him

– Melania looks like she wants to flee the country

– They weren’t even invited to the damn game!

– Trump is going to prison

– It’s still only 11:30pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 28, 2019

I guess Barron doesn’t like baseball, but little Matt Gaetz does. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 28, 2019

Barron Trump should not feel bad. What dad takes his 13 year old son to a World Series baseball game when he gets free tickets? Of course Barron understands that daddy took adopted son Lindsey Graham instead. That makes sense#LockHimUp — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) October 28, 2019

Palmer, Barron knows daddy don’t love Barron like daddy loves his number-1 son: Lindsey Graham — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) October 28, 2019

You took Lindsey Graham to the baseball game? Instead of Barron? SRSLY? WTF Trumpo? Baseball !!! Oh, I forgot. You knew they’d yell #LockHimUp — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) October 28, 2019

I love everybody assuming that because Barron is a boy he wants to watch baseball… — ????????‍♂️ (@BradmanTV) October 28, 2019

Everybody calm down about Trump not taking Barron to the World Series. Barron was busy writing the proposal for his tell-all memoir, Son of Treason, which just sold at auction for $2.8 million. Out in July from Simon & Schuster. — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) October 28, 2019

Back off, haters! Yes, Trump was booed at the World Series but only because Crooked Hillary filled the stadium with the 3 million paid illegal immigrants that registered & voted against him 2016. And the poor guy just realized that Matt Gaetz isn’t Barron. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 28, 2019

Boooooooo!!! Do you even know you have a son named Barron? Booooo!!! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 28, 2019

Houston knocked off Washington by a final score of 7-1 Sunday night to take a 3-2 series lead. Both teams travel back to Houston Monday ahead of Tuesday’s Game 6. If the Nationals manage to take home a W on Tuesday, Game 7 will take place on Wednesday.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!

[embedded content]