Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse might be in some hot water after a recent arrest.

According to ESPN, Kearse was arrested Sunday morning by Minnesota’s state patrol after allegedly driving drunk. When police searched his vehicle, they also allegedly found a loaded weapon.

He was charged with fourth-degree DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit.

Obviously, Kearse is innocent until proven guilty. That’s our wonderful standard here in America, but this isn’t a great look for him.

The former Clemson player has made more than $2.5 million during his NFL career through his first three and a half seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s no reason for a guy with that kind of money to be allegedly driving drunk. Call an Uber! Call a friend!

Do literally anything other than allegedly getting behind the wheel while drunk.

The fact he was also allegedly stopped with a loaded gun just makes matters worse. Allegedly driving drunk is already stupid enough.

Doing it while reportedly strapped is on a whole different level of stupidity. I love guns, but everybody knows firearms and alcohol don’t mix.

We’ll see what happens with Kearse, but I’m sure the Vikings are happy about this. The last thing Minnesota wants to be dealing with is a player who allegedly was driving drunk while armed.